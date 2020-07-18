In June, Gov. Tim Walz announced a plan to distribute $853 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to Minnesota communities impacted by the pandemic. The funding was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Of that total, $841 million will go to counties, cities and towns while the remaining $12 million will be allocated toward food shelves and food banks. Local governments have a broad ability to use the funding forms supporting local entities or individuals with grant or loan programs, or by making improvements to cope with the continuing pandemic as a city.
The funding is based on a locality’s population. Cities with less than 200 people must apply for its funding portion through its county but should get the same per person funding as cities larger than 200 people and towns over 5,000, $75.34 per person. Towns with a population less than 4,999 will receive $25 per person.
The city of Motley, with a population of 658, received $75.34 per person, for a total of $49,649.
Local governments can use the funding to support services and grants to businesses, hospitals and individuals impacted by the pandemic. The funding should be available to use by July 20, said City Clerk Curt Bryniarski.
“This can be used for basically anything that can prepare for or respond to the pandemic. There’s a lot of gray area in it right now but it sounds like pretty much tech is a go, so if we wanted to use it to update the council chambers, put a camera in or phones,” he said.
The City Council decided to use some of its funding to purchase a new phone system, and possibly a new camera to improve the ability to conduct meetings electronically.
Since it was something already being looked into, Bryniarski mentioned that some estimated costs came back showing an update from analog to digital phones would cost less than current expenses.
The quote from the city’s current servicer, Consolidated Telecommunications Company (CTC) was $185 to $223 less than its current bill, depending on what service the city chooses.
As for the rest of the funding, the council has until Nov. 15 to spend it on anything related to COVID-19 efforts that wasn’t budgeted for the year.
“Maybe get the department heads together to get some ideas of what they want?” said Mayor Al Yoder. “As a council start thinking about what you’d like to do differently.”
Guidance for CARES Act funding is constantly changing and any funding or dates related to spending may be adjusted in the future.
