The Motley City Council set the 2021 preliminary levy at $396,748, an increase of 4.79% from the 2020 levy of $378,596.
Mayor Al Yoder and Council Member Jace Carlson were absent, so the Council made the decision with an understanding that they would reconvene in October and the entire council could discuss the budget and levy further.
The levy can be adjusted and decreased, but not increased until December when the Council makes its final approval.
A large factor in the 2021 levy is a decision regarding the administrative assistant. The Council is considering increasing the employee’s hours from 26 to 32 and providing benefits, at a total cost of $25,000.
The 4.79% levy increase proposes $5,000 be taken from the reserve fund to cover employee expenses and a reduced 2011 bond levy.
“We have a pretty healthy general fund reserve so we can do something like that. I wouldn’t recommend doing it 10 years in a row or anything,” said City Clerk Kurt Bryniarski.
The general fund was approved at $214,624, up from $193,392 in 2020. And the 2011 bond levy would increase from $16,175 in 2020 to $22,500.
Bryniarski said that if the administrative assistant went to a full-time with benefits status then they would be trained as a deputy clerk which could provide additional support to his position as well as complete his tasks if he were ill or took vacation.
If the Council chose not to provide the added employee benefits, the levy could be approved at a 1.88% increase, versus the preliminary 4.79%. Then the general fund would be reduced to $202,210 but the 2011 bond levy would increase to $23,894. The total levy could be $385,728.
The Motley City Council members plan to meet and review the budget and levy at the Oct. 12 City Council meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the Motley City Council:
• Approved the purchase of $600 worth of fire prevention supplies for the Fire Department;
• Made a motion to negotiate a fire contract with Moose Lake Township;
• Approved a sign for posting rules at Converse Park, costing $165;
• Approved the purchase of WiFi routers for City Hall and the Pavillion with CARES funding for $500;
• Authorized Public Works to move fiber to the pavillion for $700;
• Accepted a $3,308.99 donation from the Lions Club of Motley; and
• Accepted two residents’ donations totaling $150.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is Monday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
The meeting will be posted to the city’s YouTube page the following day.
