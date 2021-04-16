June Fest is back.
After being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, Motley’s annual celebration will return in 2021.
Monday, Police Chief Jason Borash spoke to the Motley City Council not in his official capacity, but as a member of the June Fest Committee. He asked the Council for a monetary donation to help the 2021 iteration of the event get off the ground.
“This year we’re hoping we can maybe get a little bit more from you guys,” Borash said. “In the past we’ve been partnered up with the Staples Motley Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce separated, so we’re no longer involved with them. So, we’re doing our best just on our own with just a bunch of volunteers. Getting funds is a little more difficult.”
In the past, the city had donated $3,000 to the event. Monday, they voted unanimously, 3-0, to double that amount. Council Members Jace Carlson, Pat O’Regan and Steve Johnson expressed their support, with fellow member Amy Hutchison absent from the meeting.
Planned for June 19, this year’s event will feature a parade, city-wide garage sales, a classic car show, kids fun run and a 4-mile run, a wings competition, street dance, music, craft vendors, fireworks and kids games, according to the event’s Facebook page. Borash said a lumberjack show was also on retainer and will perform this year.
Raffle tickets will also be sold to help cover the cost of the event. More information can be found both on the event’s Facebook page or at the city of Motley’s webpage by clicking on the “June Fest” tab at the top of the homepage.
Borash said planning was a bit behind this year due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. The committee just finalized plans to have the event again in 2021 after a meeting on April 7.
“They really don’t have time to know exactly what their expenses are going to be,” O’Regan said during the discussion among the Council that led to the donation vote. “It’s hard to function and look forward if you don’t know if you have the money. I’m also thinking we can give them considerably more than we did last year. I’m thinking about $6,000.”
Before making the motion, Carlson asked if that was going to be enough. O’Regan said the Committee could request more money next month if it doesn’t think the $6,000 is enough.
“I want to help them out, but I don’t want to be able to fund it all from the city,” said Mayor Al Yoder. “I think that’s a bad plan. I want them to work at it and figure out — we have to figure out something to start it out this year, but we can’t promise we’ll be able to do that next year.”
Officer resigns
During his monthly report, Borash also spoke to the Council in his official capacity as the city’s police chief. He informed them that Officer John Pesta had put in his resignation as the department’s full-time officer.
Despite resigning from the full-time position, Borash informed the Council he wanted to stay on in a part-time capacity, at least temporarily.
“He picked up a position with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, which will be taking up most of his time,” Borash said. “So, he’s not going to be able to work here full-time any longer. He asked me for permission to keep him on part-time yet.”
The Council asked Borash if Pesta wanted to keep the part-time position indefinitely, or if it was only until another full-time officer was hired. Borash said that would depend on the wish of the Council, as well as whether or not Pesta had time, considering his new position with the Sheriff’s Office.
“My original thought here tonight was to set up a hiring committee to hire another full-time officer,” Borash said. “Once we get a full-time officer hired and started, we’d have to decide from there if we want to keep Officer Pesta on part-time still or terminate that employment at that time.”
The Council voted unanimously to accept Pesta’s resignation and move him to part-time employment with the Motley Police Department. O’Regan, Johnson, Borash, City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski and Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton were appointed to the hiring committee.
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Received the city’s 2020 financial audit, conducted by Schlenner Wenner & Co. of Little Falls. CPA Jon Archer said the audit went well, and commended city employees for being easy to work with throughout the process.
“Based on our procedures that we performed, we didn’t see any issues, any mistakes, any misstatements in your financial statements that are reflected in what we’re reporting,” Archer said;
• Made a donation of up to $500 to the Sprinkle and Sprout Garden Club to purchase flowers for display on public property;
• Approved the use of the meeting room at City Hall for the Motley Historical Society over Memorial Day Weekend for its open house and waived the usual fee to rent the room;
• Approved a request from Police Chief Jason Borash for him and one other officer to renew memberships in the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association;
• Approved a vacation request from Borash;
• Approved a resolution to sign a letter of support for the city of Little Falls in its request for state bonding money for a new community recreation center;
• Approved a request from Bob Koenig to use the meeting room at City Hall to host spring firearm training classes;
• Approved a donation of $500 to the Staples-Motley High School Grad Bash;
• Heard public comment from Tri-County American Legion Post 124 member Tom Ladwig asking for an update on the city’s decision to fly a support flag it received as a gift from the Legion. The city elected to take down the flag to avoid setting precedence for other groups who might want their flags flown on city property. They discussed possible other uses of the flag; and
• Received a request from Motley resident Konrad Alexander to extend the time he has to remove items which have been deemed a public nuisance on his property. Alexander has been battling cancer, said he fell behind on upkeep of his property and didn’t believe he had the energy to remove the items by the original date. The Council extended the deadline to Aug. 15.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Motley City Hall.
