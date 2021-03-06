Morrison County Recorder Eileen Holtberg’s announcement on Feb. 23 that she plans to retire in May re-opened an old issue for the Board of Commissioners.
In 2017, Morrison County was included in legislation that allows county boards to pass a resolution allowing the County Recorder position — which is typically filled through election — to be appointed by the Board. Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, introduced the legislation, though it was unclear at the time why Morrison County was included because it had not requested action be taken by the state.
Nearly seven months later, the Board formally acknowledged the new law, which was the first of three steps in enacting a change in how the County Recorder is selected. That, however, was as far as the issue got at the time. Steps two and three would require the Board to hold two public hearings on the issue and then approve a change to the law with a four-fifths super majority vote.
At Tuesday’s Board meeting, County Administrator Deb Gruber said, at the time, Holtberg was more comfortable keeping it as an elected position. That is why no further action was taken prior to the 2018 election, when the position was last on the ballot.
“It was certainly something that, at the time, we knew we’d have this conversation again,” Gruber said. “Because we knew that when there’s a vacancy that’s going to occur, we could look at different options and say, ‘How do we want to move forward? What’s the best way, long-term, for Morrison County?’”
Gruber brought the topic up to inform the Board that she planned to prepare information about all of the options and what would be required to put any changes into place.
Some of the discussion centered around what could be done to fill the position in the interim. Holtberg and Deputy Auditor Steve Messerschmidt said precedence was in place to allow the Board to appoint an interim Recorder to fill the remainder of the current term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2022.
“Eileen was appointed when she filled out Bunny Johnston’s term, so it has happened before in this position where she was appointed then she had to run after the appointment,” Messerschmidt said. “There was no special election. She just filled the term and then ran.”
“That happened to Bunny, as well,” Holtberg added. “When Jim Anderson retired, Bunny fulfilled his term then was elected. Same thing with me.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked if it would be proper to appoint a committee that could study all of the different options. The group would then come back to the Board and present what was on the table.
Board President Mike Wilson agreed. He asked Gruber to set up a committee, on which Commissioners Greg Blaine and Randy Winscher will serve.
Blaine said he agreed it was not a decision to be made lightly, and he thought the committee approach was a good one.
“The legislation gives us the option to (appoint a Recorder),” he said. “I want to clarify that. What we’re talking about here is having the five members of this board consider whether or not we take away the 33,000-plus people in Morrison County’s ability to vote on that issue. As you said, this is an important decision to be made. Commissioner Jelinski’s right. We need to have quality discussion and thorough thought on this, but we have to also recognize when we talk about that, these are some of those ancillary costs or impacts of doing those things.”
“I wholeheartedly agree, Commissioner Blaine, about who it is we serve,” Gruber said. “That would be my whole point, was just to say I need to work on that. And, I would love to have a group to be able to vet that and make sure questions are answered.”
Morrison County Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved Aquatic Invasive Species Partnership Grants totaling $50,000 to the Lake Sullivan Association/LID, Lake Shamineau LID, Pine-Cedar Lake Associations, Green Prairie Fish Lake Landowner’s Association, Crookneck LID and Round Lake Platte River Preservation;
• Approved recommendations to appoint Clint Kathrein, David Brutscher, David Stish, Brent Lindgren and Marvin Trettel to the new Planning Commission/Board of Adjustments;
• Authorized a resolution to support Pulaski Township in its application for a Local Road Improvement Project Grant for Logan Lane;
• Authorized the Department of Public Works to do preliminary work to prepare the Trailhead Parking Lot at Belle Prairie Park;
• Approved a final payment of $25,241.99 to Amzen Construction for the Sheriff’s Annex project; and
• Approved personnel policy changes requested by Human Resources Manager Beth Hamlin.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.