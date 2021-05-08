The project to alleviate rising water levels on Lake Shamineau received new life, Tuesday.
In a 5-0 vote, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution stating it will provide $200,000 toward the Lake Shamineau Lake Improvement District’s (LID) High-Water Outlet project. The $200,000 — which will go directly to the Todd County Ditch 41 Maintenance Fund, if the project is approved — is the same amount Morrison County planned to spend on a separate pumping project approved in 2020, which never came to fruition.
In June 2020, the Morrison County Board agreed to take the lead on a temporary, $200,000 project. A force pump would have been installed in the south ditch of County Road 203, just south of Lake Shamineau, extending into the east ditch of 30th Avenue. Water inflow was to be diverted from the lake by creating a retention pond in culvert two and pumping it into 2 1/2 miles of cleaned-out ditch on 30th Avenue. The water would then flow into Fish Trap Creek.
That plan stalled, however, when Morrison County was unable to gain drainage rights from area residents. The LID now has all the necessary homeowners on board for a new version of the project that would drain the water into Todd County Ditch 41, located in Fawn Lake Township just west of the Morrison/Todd County line. The LID still has to petition Todd County to approve the project.
High water levels have been a major issue near Lake Shamineau, particularly in Scandia Valley Township, for several years. The LID Board was first tasked by the County Board in 2015 with finding solutions for rising water and flooding. The levels have driven property owners from their homes and cabins — making them inaccessible — along with causing losses in trees and vegetation and causing damage to township roads.
County Commissioner Mike LeMieur, who represents District 1, where Lake Shamineau and the surrounding area is located, said the issue can be viewed as one involving infrastructure. He said Scandia Valley Township has spent $165,000 in recent years just to make roads accessible, and “millions of dollars” have been written off in property taxes due to flooding.
“It might not be affecting county roads right now, it is affecting county watersheds,” he said. “The watersheds are full. Maybe not next year or the year after, but five years from now, who knows if our roads are under water, and that $200,000 will be peanuts compared to what that’ll cost, as Scandia Valley Township can attest to.”
Morrison County Public Works Director Steve Backowski, who was set to oversee the project approved in 2020, said that has been the case from the start. He said the water level has been on a general upward trajectory going back as far as 1960.
For example, he said when County Road 203 was built, he said there was three feet of separation between the roadway and the lake level. When he was back in the area to negotiate drainage rights, he said the lake level was even with the road. The road grade is saturated, which is exactly what he anticipated would happen.
“As I looked at that and I discussed that with the Board, my whole thought process behind that was that our infrastructure out there eventually is going to be impacted by what’s occurring,” Backowski said.
The point of that project, however, was never to be a long-term solution. Instead, the 2020 project, referred to as the “Shut off the Faucet” Project, was only meant to help in the meantime while the LID worked to develop something more long-term. The Ditch 41 project fits that bill.
“Yes, we ran into a couple of property owners that we were unable to resolve drainage rights to, so we stalled out,” Backowski said. “That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t need to continue to support — to try to resolve this, because we do. We have a vested interest in what we have up there, to try to make this work.”
The issue of where the money would go — directly to Todd County or to the LID — was also brought up. LeMieur and Backowski both suggested the funding should go directly to the county and be earmarked for Ditch 41.
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked if this would set a precedence the county might someday come to regret. County Administrator Deb Gruber said the likelihood of another situation like this — based on the specific components of the issue — was not high. Commissioner Randy Winscher asked how it would be addressed if other entities asked for funding to help with flooding or erosion issues.
“My answer is, I’m not giving money to Lake Shamineau,” said Board Chair Mike Wilson. “I’m giving this money for security that if we can get Ditch 41 opened up and the pumping process starts, that helps us up there for our infrastructure to go to 41. That’s (how) I’m looking at this. The money is not to go to Lake Shamineau.”
Following a previous conversation at an April 27 planning session regarding Morrison County’s interest in providing funding for the project, Gruber said she sought the advice of Attorney John Kolb to ensure what was being considered was legal. She said he gave the green light, as did the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District, the last asking for a slight change in wording on part of the resolution.
Wilson said, seeing as there were no legal issues, the $200,000 was budgeted in the Public Works Reserve Fund and the positive impact it could have on infrastructure, he was in favor of providing help.
“I think their draining the lake program, I think this is probably their last hurrah; that you’ve tried about every avenue possible,” Wilson said. “I can support this, I feel, because of the fact that I do think our county roads and stuff are effected, and the cost, $200,000, will be minimal if this keeps going up and up and up.”
“Over time, we’ve gotten to a point now where we’re — like you said, this might be our last shot at this,” Blaine said. “If we’re that close, but also the realization that high water on the lake is not only affecting just the properties on the lake, but also the infrastructure of residents that aren’t necessarily on the lake. It makes this easier to swallow, and probably makes this a more strategic hedge going forward.”
Backowski agreed. He said the project was a chance for Morrison County to take a proactive step toward protecting its infrastructure, as well as natural resources and the property of residents in the immediate area.
“We have flooding,” he said. “We are going to have damage. We have personal or private property damage and we have public property damage. We’re not trying to figure it out when it’s happening. We’re trying to get things fixed so people can continue to live their lives.”
