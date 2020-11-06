Morrison County had a total of 282 people in isolation due to COVID-19, as of Thursday morning. The county surpassed the 1,000 total cases threshold on Wednesday.
County Social Services and Public Health Director Brad Vold gave the Morrison County Board a situation report as part of a planning meeting Tuesday. Thursday’s total brought the county to 1,033 cases overall with a current case rate of 85.2 per 10,000 people.
The 282 cases in isolation account for those who are considered active — positive individuals within the 14-day quarantine period. Of those active cases, 103 are from Little Falls, 56 from Pierz, 44 from Royalton and 24 and 12, respectively, from Motley and Swanville.
The results come after Morrison County hosted a three-day testing event Oct. 27-29 during which 823 people were tested, 79 of whom were positive. That gave the event a 9.5% positivity rating.
“(The positivity rate) is just under — I think the state average is about 10%,” Vold said. “That was nice to see that, given how many cases we’ve increased, our positivity rate is still about average.”
He added that it was important to note that not everyone who tested positive during the event necessarily counted toward Morrison County’s numbers. Some of those who were tested may have come from neighboring counties.
Vold also told the commissioners there are indications from higher levels of public health that a vaccine could be ready as soon as mid-to-late December.
“Once it is released, hospitals and skilled nursing facilities are going to be the priority,” he said. “They will work with local public health, pharmacies, in terms of rolling that out. More than likely it would be two doses. I wouldn’t hold your breath until December because you might not survive, but it could be a Christmas present worth giving if you’ve got friends around. There’s still a lot of things to happen between now and then.”
Vold said Public Health has also been in communication with the Royalton School District, as it is currently without a school nurse. The district has worked with the Little Falls School District for support and has requested additional aid from Public Health until it is able to get the nursing position filled. Vold anticipated that would likely happen the week after Thanksgiving.
The Board confirmed it had no issues with Public Health having a nurse available to help the district on a part-time basis. The nurse would be able to supply medications and sign off on health plans.
“I think that would be a great idea,” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “I think there’s a lot of challenges all over the place and I think if we can help, we need to help.”
The Royalton School District is currently using a hybrid learning model in which pre-K through grade 4 are in class full-time and grades 5-12 are hybrid at two days per week of in-class learning.
Vold added that the biggest challenge for schools related to COVID-19 has been to have enough staff.
“That’s really been the factor for why Little Falls went to distance learning,” he said. “They have staffing issues. I just got another email from Pierz, who were having staffing issues so they have to cut back on their in-person teaching because they just don’t have the staff. In terms of kids, we’re usually in between 20 and 30 kids countywide who are in that 14-day case rate data. So, not a lot of kids. What we’re seeing is that the transmission generally has not been happening in the school building. It’s been happening in the community or between families.”
