Social Services Director Brad Vold and Child Support Supervisor Bonnie Bachan asked the County Board Tuesday, to vote to amend the guidelines for determining fees to families with children in out-of-home placement.
Out-of-home placement is temporary living situation providing children safety and stability while their home situation is assessed.
The county averages 40 to 50 children in out-of-home care on any given day, said Vold, and families often can’t afford the high fees associated with that placement. As of December 2019, residents of the county owed $57,000 on out-of-home care fees.
“What we’re collecting does not come close to what we’re assessing in terms of a fee,” he said. “You will get a bill from us for the next 30 to 40 to 50 years.”
Since the program doesn’t allow for wage garnishment or collections from estate sales, families continue to get a bill each month, putting them further and further down a debt hole, he said.
One case was noted as having a bill of $903 per month. The family can only pay $100 per month, putting them $803 in debt each month with no end in sight.
Around 80% of parents involved with child protection and out-of-home placement have a household income of less than $10,000 a year, said Bachan. Both mentioned the struggle for families to pay and the difficulty it adds to getting a child back into the home.
As a possible solution, the pair suggested using a family’s income in relation to federal poverty guidelines. The guidelines set what a family of a certain size needs to live on, so that amount will be deducted from the family’s gross income and fees can be set based on the amount left over.
“We want to hold parents accountable, but we don’t want to create more harm for their living situation as they try to maintain their home for the return of their children,” Vold said.
Currently, Bachan said a family of two parents and three children with a $3,000 monthly income pay $1,109 in fees per month, leaving them with $1,891 to cover monthly at home costs and children who are not in placement.
Vold said he believes that a family with this high of an income would not qualify for any state assistance program.
Bachan also noted that families are less likely to make payments on higher fees, but more likely to pay recurrently and on time for fees that are more reasonable per their household income.
The hope is, they said, that setting fees to a reasonable rate for families will encourage more payments, leaving the program in less of a deficit.
