Jan. 21 — A resident on Pacific Avenue in Randall reported the theft of two magnetic vehicle signs.

Jan. 22 — A resident on 320th Avenue in Pierz reported the theft of an old battery core.

Jan. 22 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported a scam.

Jan. 22 — A resident on Riverwood Drive in Little Falls reported a scam.

Jan. 24 — A resident reported they had parked their vehicle at an establishment on Highway 27 in Hillman and left it running while they went inside. When the resident returned the vehicle was gone. The vehicle was later located by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department and returned to the owner.

Jan. 25 — A resident on 90th Avenue in Holdingford reported a scam.

Jan. 26 — A resident on Park Street in Pierz reported the theft of some tree trimming equipment.

