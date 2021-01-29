Jan. 21 — A resident on Pacific Avenue in Randall reported the theft of two magnetic vehicle signs.
Jan. 22 — A resident on 320th Avenue in Pierz reported the theft of an old battery core.
Jan. 22 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported a scam.
Jan. 22 — A resident on Riverwood Drive in Little Falls reported a scam.
Jan. 24 — A resident reported they had parked their vehicle at an establishment on Highway 27 in Hillman and left it running while they went inside. When the resident returned the vehicle was gone. The vehicle was later located by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department and returned to the owner.
Jan. 25 — A resident on 90th Avenue in Holdingford reported a scam.
Jan. 26 — A resident on Park Street in Pierz reported the theft of some tree trimming equipment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.