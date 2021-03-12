March 4 — A resident on Atlantic Road in Cushing reported their vehicle had been damaged at a business.
March 5 — The Morrison County landfill reported someone had dropped off $25 worth of garbage and did not pay for it.
March 5 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a sam.
March 6 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a theft from their safe.
March 8 — A resident on 83rd Street in Hillman reported a case of identity theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.