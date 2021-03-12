March 4 — A resident on Atlantic Road in Cushing reported their vehicle had been damaged at a business.

March 5 — The Morrison County landfill reported someone had dropped off $25 worth of garbage and did not pay for it.

March 5 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a sam.

March 6 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a theft from their safe.

March 8 — A resident on 83rd Street in Hillman reported a case of identity theft.

