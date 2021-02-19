Feb. 4 — A resident on 50th Street in Swanville reported their garage had been broken into.
Feb. 8 — A resident on 170th Street in Randall reported a case of identity theft.
Feb 8 — A resident on Mobile Drive in Randall reported unauthorized use of their debt card.
Feb. 11 — A resident on Hoffman Beach Drive in Hillman reported a case of fraud.
Feb. 11 — A resident on Imperial Road in Royalton reported a scam.
Feb. 13 — A resident on Quest Road in Pierz reported a scam.
Feb. 16 — A resident on Elm Street North Flensburg reported scam.
Feb. 17 — A resident on Lincon Beach Road in Cushing reported a scam in which they attempted to access a financial account and allowed access to their computer and saw a program start to download on its own shortly after.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.