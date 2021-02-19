Feb. 4 — A resident on 50th Street in Swanville reported their garage had been broken into.

Feb. 8 — A resident on 170th Street in Randall reported a case of identity theft.

Feb 8 — A resident on Mobile Drive in Randall reported unauthorized use of their debt card.

Feb. 11 — A resident on Hoffman Beach Drive in Hillman reported a case of fraud.

Feb. 11 — A resident on Imperial Road in Royalton reported a scam.

Feb. 13 — A resident on Quest Road in Pierz reported a scam.

Feb. 16 — A resident on Elm Street North Flensburg reported scam.

Feb. 17 — A resident on Lincon Beach Road in Cushing reported a scam in which they attempted to access a financial account and allowed access to their computer and saw a program start to download on its own shortly after.

