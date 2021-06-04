May 30 — A resident on 50th Street in Randall reported the theft of a well pump jack handle and steel fence posts.
June 1 — A resident reported that a lock was cut off on a storage unit on Highway 27 in Pierz.
June 2 — A resident on 183rd Street in Pierz reported a theft from a mailbox.
