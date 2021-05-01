April 21 — A resident on First Avenue West in Upsala reported someone broke into their vehicle and stole their radio.
April 21 — A resident on 268th Street in Pierz reported $1,400 had been taken out of their bank account.
April 22 — A resident on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported that they believed some slashed two tires on their spouse’s vehicle.
April 22 — A resident on Sycamore Road in Hillman reported a burglary.
April 22 — A resident on Great River Road in Little Falls reported a scam involving unemployment.
April 22 — A resident on Front Street in Cushing reported a theft.
April 22 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported they believed someone had been tampering with their mail and suspected their house bill was missing.
April 25 — A resident on 175th Street Northeast in Foley reported someone put a firecracker in their mailbox.
April 25 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported their tires had been slashed.
April 26 — A resident on 50th Avenue in Holdingford reported damage done to their property.
April 26 — A resident on 168th Street in Hillman reported a theft.
April 26 — A resident on 190th Avenue in Little Falls reported damage done to their property by a vehicle.
April 26 — A resident on 225th Avenue in Pierz reported a scam in which someone messaged them pretending to be a friend, but it was from a fake account.
April 27 — A resident on Azalea Road in Motley reported the theft of three cellphones.
April 28 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast in Little Falls reported an email scam.
April 28 — A resident on Quest Road in Hillman reported two storage units had been broken into.
