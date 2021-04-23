April 15 — A resident on 95th Street in Little Falls reported their employer received a notice to verify they were on unemployment, which was not the case and the claim was marked as fraudulent.

April 16 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported the theft of receiver hitches from two separate vehicles.

April 17 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.

April 18 — A resident on 113th Street in Pierz reported damage done to their property.

April 19 — A resident on Grouse Road reported a case of fraud.

April 19 — A resident on 205th Avenue in Little Falls reported a case of fraud.

April 19 — A resident on 155th Avenue in Fort Ripley reported the theft of a camper which was later recovered.

April 20 — A resident on Circle Drive in Motley reported a stolen trailer.

