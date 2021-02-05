Jan. 28 — A resident on 50th Avenue in Swanville reported a burglary.
Jan. 30 — A resident on 200th Street in Randall reported a stolen ATV.
Jan. 30 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported the theft of $10,010 worth of items.
Jan. 31 — A business on Highway 10 South in Motley reported a gas drive-off.
Jan. 31 — A resident on 40th Street in Burtrum reported damage to their property.
Feb. 1 — A resident on Dodge Avenue in Hillman reported a scam.
Feb. 1 — A resident on Quest Road in Hillman reported a break-in.
Feb. 2 — A business reported a theft at Iris Road in Little Falls.
Feb. 2 — A resident on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Feb. 2 — A resident in Randall reported a theft.
Feb. 3 — A resident on 30th Avenue in Swanville reported damage to property.
