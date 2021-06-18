June 11 — A resident on Pine Avenue South in Motley reported a theft.

June 11 — A business on Highway 115 reported a vehicle did a burnout in the parking lot, damaging the lot.

June 12 — Damage was done to road signs at Highway 238 and Fourth Avenue West in Upsala.

June 12 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.

June 12 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported their mailbox had been damaged intentionally.

June 13 — A resident on Main Street North in Upsala reported a burglary.

June 14 — A break-in at storage units on Highway 27 in Pierz was reported. An ATV valued at $6,000 and a trailer valued at $1,500 were stolen, along with other items.

June 14 — A resident on 105th Avenue in Little Falls reported damage done to their property.

June 15 — A resident on 170th Avenue in Royalton reported the theft of a lawn mower.

June 15 — A resident on Great River Road and 80th Street in Little Falls reported damage to the property.

June 15 — A resident reported someone had cut the catalytic converter off their vehicle while it was parked at the Soo Line Trail off of 83rd Street.

