June 17 — A resident on Haven Road reported damage done to several mailboxes.

June 17 — A resident on 73rd Street in Pierz reported a theft.

June 19 — A resident on 80th Avenue in Little Falls reported a possible theft.

June 21 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.

June 23 — A resident on Ginger Road in Little Falls reported an unemployment scam.

June 23 — A resident on Nature Road in Royalton reported their mailbox had been damaged.

