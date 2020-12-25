Dec. 17 — A business on Highway 27 reported damage to property.

Dec. 17 — The County Attorney’s office reported a potential case of voter fraud in Elmdale Township.

Dec. 17 — A resident on 290th Street in Cushing reported an incident of credit card fraud.

Dec. 18 — A business on Superior Avenue in Randall reported a bad check.

Dec. 19 — A business on 345th Avenue in Foley reported a gas drive-off.

Dec. 19 — A business 370th Avenue in Foley reported the theft of gas cans.

Dec. 19 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported a vehicle theft.

Dec. 20 — A resident on 73rd Street in Hillman reported someone trespassing on their land.

Dec. 21 — A resident on 350th Avenue in Foley reported someone had stolen their mail.

Dec. 21 — A resident on Oak Avenue in Upsala reported damage to their vehicle.

Dec. 22 — A resident on Highway 10 in Motley reported a theft.

Dec. 22 — A resident on 78th Street in Hillman reported someone had stolen their mail.

Dec. 22 — A resident on 260th Street in Pierz reported that someone had stolen their identity.

