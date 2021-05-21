May 13 — A resident on Eagle Court in Randall reported a Social Security scam phone call.

May 14 — A resident on 150th Avenue reported a theft, which was deemed a civil matter.

May 14 — A resident on Hillton Road in Little Falls reported damage to their vehicle.

May 15 — A road sign on 120th and Nature Road in Bowlus was damaged.

May 16 — A resident on Main Street North in Pierz reported a theft.

May 16 — A resident on 93rd Street in Pierz reported damage done to their property.

May 16 — A resident on Badger Creek Road and 50th Avenue reported damage done to their property.

May 17 — A resident on Nature Road in Royalton reported a firearm had gone missing.

May 17 — A resident on 390th Street in Pillager reported a theft from bank accounts.

May 17 — A resident on Iris Road in Royalton reported a stolen vehicle .

