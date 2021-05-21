May 13 — A resident on Eagle Court in Randall reported a Social Security scam phone call.
May 14 — A resident on 150th Avenue reported a theft, which was deemed a civil matter.
May 14 — A resident on Hillton Road in Little Falls reported damage to their vehicle.
May 15 — A road sign on 120th and Nature Road in Bowlus was damaged.
May 16 — A resident on Main Street North in Pierz reported a theft.
May 16 — A resident on 93rd Street in Pierz reported damage done to their property.
May 16 — A resident on Badger Creek Road and 50th Avenue reported damage done to their property.
May 17 — A resident on Nature Road in Royalton reported a firearm had gone missing.
May 17 — A resident on 390th Street in Pillager reported a theft from bank accounts.
May 17 — A resident on Iris Road in Royalton reported a stolen vehicle .
