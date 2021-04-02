March 25 — A resident on Sunrise Drive in Hillman reported a scam.

March 25 — resident on Grouse Road in Little Falls reported a scam.

March 26 — A resident on 70th Avenue in Little Falls reported finding a nail puncture in one of their vehicles and had a suspect in mind.

March 26 — A resident on 330th Avenue in Pierz reported someone had stolen their mail.

March 28 — A resident on 390th Avenue in Hillman reported someone had stolen a check from their mailbox.

March 28 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported the driver’s side window of their vehicle had been smashed out and their license and insurance card missing from the vehicle.

March 29 — A resident on 173rd Street in Pierz reported someone had tried cashing three of their checks at a bank. The checks had been put in the mail and the resident believed someone stole their mail before the mail carrier picked them up.

March 29 — A resident on 355th Avenue in Pierz reported a scam in which the resident attempted to purchase a puppy online. The resident sent initial payment of $800 for the puppy, a payment of $850 for shipping and another $950 for further shipping.

March 29 — A resident on 10th Avenue in Long Prairie reported a scam in which someone else tried to claim unemployment as the resident’s employer was contacted to verify the resident’s information.

March 30 — A resident on 68th Street in Royalton reported people on dirt bikes were ripping up grass.

March 30 — A resident on 143rd Street in Pierz reported their front license plate was stolen.

March 30 — A business on Main Street in Bowlus reported a gas drive-off.

March 31 — A resident on Grouse Road in Little Falls reported they had received a bad check for a motorcycle they sold.

