March 12 — A resident on 153rd Street in Pierz reported someone had damaged their truck.
March 12 — A resident on Haven Drive in Little Falls reported a scam in which someone called and stated they were from the FBI and the resident had drug charges against them.
March 13 — A resident on Heron Road in Little Falls reported the theft of items off of their wood processor. Items taken included an axe style wood picker, valued at $50 and an LED light tower with a 12-volt siren, valued at $400.
March 13 — A resident on 100th Street in Swanville reported someone had driven through their hay field causing damage.
March 13 — A resident on 255th Avenue in Little Falls reported a theft from a shed.
March 13 — A resident on East Sixth Street in Randall reported damage done to their property.
March 14 — A resident on 243rd Street in Fort Ripley reported an attempted burglary, showing attempts to pry open the back door, broken glass from a broken light bulb on the porch.
March 14 — A resident on 140th Avenue in Little Falls reported a theft from a shed.
March 14 — A resident on 175th Avenue in Fort Ripley reported seeing two men with flashlights at their neighbor’s hunting shed. They checked later and noticed the door had forced entry. Stolen were several guns and many other items.
March 14 — A business on Highway 10 South Motley reported a theft.
March 14 — A resident on 60th Avenue in Cushing reported damage done to one of their hay fields.
March 16 — A resident on 170th Street in Randall reported a theft.
March 17 — A business on 193rd Street in Pierz reported someone had kicked in the door to their office building. A video camera valued at $1,100 was missing and damage had been done to the building’s door.
March 17 — A report was made of a break-in at the town hall by a resident on 275th Avenue in Pierz.
