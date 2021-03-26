March 19 — A resident on East Sixth Street in Randall reported the theft of a trailer.
March 19 — A resident on 450th Street in Little Falls reported the theft of a license plate.
March 20 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.
March 21 — A resident on 100th Street in Swanville reported someone had driven through their hay field damaging it with ruts.
March 21 — A resident on White Pine Lane in Motley reported a burglary.
March 21 — A business on Highway 10 South in Motley reported a theft.
March 22 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a fire they felt had been set on purpose and had damaged their electric meter.
March 22 — A resident in Hilton Road in Little Falls reported a theft.
March 24 — A resident on Hawthorn Road in Pierz reported a scam.
