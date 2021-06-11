June 4 — A resident on 93rd Street in Royalton reported a scam.

June 4 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported their mailbox and newspaper box had been smashed.

June 5 — A resident on 20th Avenue in Burtrum reported a vehicle had hit and damaged their mailbox.

June 6 — A resident on 133rd Street in Little Falls reported a theft.

June 6 — A resident on 450th Street in Holdingford reported damage to their property.

June 7 — A resident on 370th Avenue and 203rd Street in Hillman reported someone had pried open their shed door and a trail cam had been taken from the property.

June 7 — A resident on Cable Road in Little Falls reported the theft of spare change from an unlocked vehicle.

June 9 — A resident on Highway 15 in Little Falls reported damage to their property.

