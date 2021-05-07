April 28 — A resident on Quest Road in Hillman reported two storage units had been broken into.
April 29 — A resident on Highway 27 in Hillman reported the theft of a trailer.
April 29 — A resident on Partridge Road in Hillman reported the theft of a catalytic converter, with a replacement value of $1,000.
April 30 — A resident on Third Avenue Northwest in Pierz reported a burglary.
April 30 — A resident on 93rd Street in Pierz reported a burglary.
April 30 — A resident on 120th Avenue in Bowlus reported a scam in which they received a call from Medicare asking for the residents full name, address and phone number.
May 1 — A resident on Highway 27 in Hillman reported a burglary.
May 2 — A resident on 230th Street in Randall reported a burglary. The resident came home to find their garage door open and their living room chairs out of place.
May 2 — A resident on Quest Road in Hillman reported that three storage lockers had been broken into. The locks were cut off and the doors left open.
May 2 — Damage was reported at 40th Street and 100th Avenue in Bowlus.
May 5 — Swanville Public Schools reported a theft.
May 5 — A resident reported the possible theft of their SIM card from their phone,which possibly resulted in the theft of money from the resident’s account.
