Dec. 3 — A resident on 360th Avenue in Hillman reported their GMC Jimmy was stolen.

Dec. 6 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas driv-off.

Dec. 7 — A resident on Partridge Road in Royalton reported an identity theft.

Dec. 7 — A resident on Highway 238 in Bowlus reported a case of fraud.

Dec. 8 — A resident on Highway 115 in Randall reported a scam.

Dec. 8 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

Dec. 9 — A business on First Street in Swanville reported the theft of one of their vehicles.

Dec. 9 — A resident on 125th Avenue in Little Falls reported a bad check.

