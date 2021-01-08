Jan. 1 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported damage to their property.

Jan. 2 — A resident on Iris Road reported someone had damaged their yard.

Jan. 2 — A business on Nature Road in Foley reported a gas drive-off.

Jan. 2 — A resident on 113th Street in Little Falls reported seeing a darker green truck pulling a camper left from a business on Highway 10 and thought it was suspicious because of the time of night. The business was contacted and found that a camper had been stolen from the business lot.

Jan. 4 — A business on Iris Road and Highway 10 in Little Falls reported a stolen camper trailer.

Jan. 6 —A resident on 215th Street in Randall reported the theft of a skid loader bucket.

Jan. 6 — A resident on Skyview Road in Hillman reported the theft of a truck.

