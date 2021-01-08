Jan. 1 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported damage to their property.
Jan. 2 — A resident on Iris Road reported someone had damaged their yard.
Jan. 2 — A business on Nature Road in Foley reported a gas drive-off.
Jan. 2 — A resident on 113th Street in Little Falls reported seeing a darker green truck pulling a camper left from a business on Highway 10 and thought it was suspicious because of the time of night. The business was contacted and found that a camper had been stolen from the business lot.
Jan. 4 — A business on Iris Road and Highway 10 in Little Falls reported a stolen camper trailer.
Jan. 6 —A resident on 215th Street in Randall reported the theft of a skid loader bucket.
Jan. 6 — A resident on Skyview Road in Hillman reported the theft of a truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.