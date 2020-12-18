Dec. 11 — A resident on 173rd Street in Pierz reported a burglary.

Dec. 13 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

Dec. 14 — A business on Highway 238 in Bowlus reported a burglary.

Dec. 14 — A resident on 30th Street in Holdingford reported a burglary.

Dec. 15 — A business on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported someone had broken into and attempted to steal a customers’ vehicle. The vehicle’s door handle was busted off, the passenger window was broken and the ignition collar was taken off.

Dec. 15 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a potential scam in which someone called to say they had left their cell phone at the business. When the business said they didn’t have it, the caller accused them of lying and threatened to come to the business and cause a scene.

Dec. 16 — A resident on 450th Street in Bowlus reported the theft of three chainsaws.

Dec. 16 — A resident on 130th Avenue in Royalton reported a theft.

Dec. 16 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported a scam.

