Dec. 11 — A resident on 173rd Street in Pierz reported a burglary.
Dec. 13 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.
Dec. 14 — A business on Highway 238 in Bowlus reported a burglary.
Dec. 14 — A resident on 30th Street in Holdingford reported a burglary.
Dec. 15 — A business on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported someone had broken into and attempted to steal a customers’ vehicle. The vehicle’s door handle was busted off, the passenger window was broken and the ignition collar was taken off.
Dec. 15 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a potential scam in which someone called to say they had left their cell phone at the business. When the business said they didn’t have it, the caller accused them of lying and threatened to come to the business and cause a scene.
Dec. 16 — A resident on 450th Street in Bowlus reported the theft of three chainsaws.
Dec. 16 — A resident on 130th Avenue in Royalton reported a theft.
Dec. 16 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported a scam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.