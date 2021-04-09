April 3 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

April 5 — A resident on Arden Boulevard in Little Falls reported an attempted unemployment scam.

April 5 — A resident on Cardinal Road in Swanville reported damage done to their property.

April 7 — A business on Highway 115 reported finding a license plate which was stolen back in 2019.

April 7 — A resident on Peavy Lake Drive in Hillman reported an unemployment scam.

April 7 — A business on Pacific Avenue in Randall reported a fraudulent check cashing incident.

April 7 — A resident on Highway 27 in Hillman reported the theft of a compound bow, valued at $3,000, from a vehicle that was in the ditch.

April 7 — A resident on 193rd Street in Pierz reported a theft.

