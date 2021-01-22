Jan. 14 — A resident on 179th Street in Little Falls reported damage to their mailbox.
Jan. 17 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.
Jan. 17 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast in Pierz reported their rear license plate had been stolen while they were at work.
Jan. 18 — A resident on 185th Street in Little Falls reported a scam.
Jan. 18 — Minnesota Power reported damage done to its property on Great River Road in Bowlus.
Jan. 18 — A resident on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported a theft.
Jan. 19 — A business on North Main Street in Upsala reported a theft.
Jan. 19 — A resident on 215th Street in Randall reported that two green 16-foot cattle gates had been taken.
Jan. 19 — A resident on Golf Avenue in Randall reported a scam in which their adult son was being blackmailed and wired $150 to somewhere in Mexico. The son was threatened again asking for more money.
Jan. 20 — A resident on 450th Street in Bowlus reported a scam in which their husband received a call stating someone was trying to access their Social Security Number. The husband gave out the last four digits of his Social Security Number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.