Jan. 14 — A resident on 179th Street in Little Falls reported damage to their mailbox.

Jan. 17 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

Jan. 17 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast in Pierz reported their rear license plate had been stolen while they were at work.

Jan. 18 — A resident on 185th Street in Little Falls reported a scam.

Jan. 18 — Minnesota Power reported damage done to its property on Great River Road in Bowlus.

Jan. 18 — A resident on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported a theft.

Jan. 19 — A business on North Main Street in Upsala reported a theft.

Jan. 19 — A resident on 215th Street in Randall reported that two green 16-foot cattle gates had been taken.

Jan. 19 — A resident on Golf Avenue in Randall reported a scam in which their adult son was being blackmailed and wired $150 to somewhere in Mexico. The son was threatened again asking for more money.

Jan. 20 — A resident on 450th Street in Bowlus reported a scam in which their husband received a call stating someone was trying to access their Social Security Number. The husband gave out the last four digits of his Social Security Number.

Load comments