Jan. 7 — A resident on 50th Street in Bowlus reported the theft of a vehicle.

Jan. 7 — A resident on Jewel Road in Fort Ripley reported a burglary in which someone came inside their home and stole a few items.

Jan. 8 — A business on Main Street in Bowlus reported a gas drive-off.

Jan. 8 — A resident on Ginger Road in Little Falls reported their cellphone had been stolen or lost.

Jan. 9 — A resident on 158th Street in Little Falls reported damage to a tarp on top of a pickup in the yard, as well as ashes, possibly from a brush fire.

Jan. 9 — A resident on Superior Avenue in Randall reported damage to their property.

Jan. 9 — A resident on Badger Creek Road in Swanville reported a case of fraud when they received a letter claiming the resident filed for unemployment, when the resident had not.

Jan. 13 — A resident on Corliss Drive in Little Falls reported a theft.

Load comments