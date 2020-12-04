Dec. 2 — A resident on 60th Avenue in Swanville reported an identity theft.

Dec. 1 — A business on Main Street in Bowlus reported their pop machine was broken into.

Dec. 1 — A business on Highway 115 reported they believe an employee had stolen several humvee doors, and said that they just wanted the doors back, but did not want to press charges.

Nov. 29 — A resident on Forest Road in Little Falls reported someone had used their credit card fraudulently.

Nov. 25 — A business on 260th Avenue in Pierz reported the theft of tools from construction trailers.

Load comments