Feb. 18 — A resident on 165th Avenue in Fort Ripley reported a scam in which they received a call appearing to be from the Morrison County Government Center. The person on the phone claimed to be a sergeant and stated there was an arrest warrant out on the resident. The resident said the caller had an accent and requested money or the resident would be arrested.
Feb. 18 — A resident on East Shamineau Drive in Motley reported a case of identity theft.
Feb. 18 — A resident on Pine Avenue South in Motley reported a possible theft by credit card.
Feb. 20 — A resident on Dove Road in Little Falls reported a scam in which their Amazon account was locked and when the resident contacted Amazon it was requested that the resident buy $1,000 in gift cards then send the numbers. The resident sent $500 in gift cards to them before becoming suspicious.
Feb. 22 — A resident on 200th Street in Randall reported a scam in which a resident’ parents had sent $9000 cash to an address in Memphis, Tennessee, because someone had called claiming to be a law enforcement authority and advised their granddaughter was in jail and needed bail money. The cash was sent via FedEx, so the delivery was able to be stopped.
Feb. 22 — A resident on Hillview Lane in Little Falls reported an attempted identity theft.
Feb. 22 — A business on Superior Avenue in Randall reported a theft.
Feb. 22 — A business on 150th Avenue in Little Falls reported someone had damaged a vehicle on its lot.
Feb. 23 — A business on Fifth Street in Swanville reported a theft in which someone had used a stolen credit card to pay.
Feb. 24 — A resident on 170th Avenue in Royalton reported someone had filed an unemployment claim using their Social Security Number.
Feb. 24 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported a scam, in which they received a citation from the city of Eau Claire, Wis., regarding a vehicle the resident had sold for scrap several years ago.
Feb. 24 — A resident on Thomas Drive in Little Falls reported a scam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.