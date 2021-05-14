May 6 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported the theft of a package from their mailbox.

May 6 — A resident on 185th Avenue in Little Falls reported a scam.

May 8 — A resident on Scandia Drive in Cushing reported a burglary at their cabin. The tool shed had been broken into and an attempt was made to steal the resident’s boat motor and battery.

May 9 — A business on Highway 10 South in Motley reported a theft.

May 9 — A resident on 222nd Street in Little Falls reported a break-in.

May 10 — A resident on 63rd Street in Royalton reported a scam.

May 10 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

May 11 — A resident on Golf Course Drive in Randall reported a theft.

May 11 — A resident on 63rd Street in Royalton reported a theft.

