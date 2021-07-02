June 24 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported a scam.
June 24 — A resident on 168th Street and 370th Avenue reported damage done to property.
June 24 — A resident on Meadowlark Road in Pierz reported the theft of a gaming device.
June 26 — A resident on Almond Road in Burtrum reported their mailbox had been damaged.
June 28 — A resident on 140th Avenue, Little Flals, reported a theft.
June 29 — A resident on Cable Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a cellphone.
June 29 — A resident on Partridge Road, Royalton, reported a scam in which someone called saying they were from Apple and wanted access to the resident’s computer.
June 29 — A resident on West Walnut Avenue in Upsala reported a theft.
June 29 — Damage was done to the parish ballpark on Nature Road in Foley.
June 30 — A resident on Nature Road in in Royalton reported damage done to their property.
