April 13 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a scam.
April 12 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported the theft of motor fuel.
April 12 — A business on Dove Road in Randall reported the theft of three road signs for the business.
April 12 — A resident on Sage Road in Hillman reported an unemployment scam.
April 12 — A resident on Basswood Avenue in Upsala reported a gun theft.
April 9 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.
April 9 — A resident on Bison Road in Swanville reported a scam.
