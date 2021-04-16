April 13 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a scam.

April 12 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported the theft of motor fuel.

April 12 — A business on Dove Road in Randall reported the theft of three road signs for the business.

April 12 — A resident on Sage Road in Hillman reported an unemployment scam.

April 12 — A resident on Basswood Avenue in Upsala reported a gun theft.

April 9 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.

April 9 — A resident on Bison Road in Swanville reported a scam.

