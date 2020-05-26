The following incident was reported by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office May 26:
The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office reported that the evening of May 24 at approximately 7:12 pm, an ATV accident occurred at the intersection of 110th Street and 110th Avenue in Swan River Township, southwest of Little Falls. The office reported that Thomas Sowada, 39, Little Falls, was driving a side-by-side ATV with passenger Melissa Haggerty, 37, Flensburg, were attempting to cross an intersection and make a left turn but rolled the ATV. Both occupants were transported by Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
