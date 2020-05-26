The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office reported an incident from May 23 when a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries occurred at the intersection of 90th Street and 110th Avenue, southwest of Little Falls in Swan River Township. The officer reported Gery Pietrowski, 40, Sauk Rapids, was traveling south on 110th Avenue and Abraham Yorek, 29, Little Falls, was traveling east on 90th Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection and Yorek was ejected from the vehicle. Yorek was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries and Pietrowski was not injured. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

