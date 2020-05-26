The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported an incident from May 24 when a 9-year-old child was injured while in the water on Round Lake north of Randall. The incident began when Kara Sjol, 39, Brownsdale, MN, was driving a pontoon and attempted to throw a rope to the child in the water, but came up short. Sjol reportedly backed up the pontoon and the motor struck the child. The child was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by helicopter with serious injuries.
