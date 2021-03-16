The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that it received multiple calls of residential burglaries over the weekend of March 13-14.
The area of the burglaries was northeast of Little Falls, including Belle Prairie and Ripley townships, according to a written statement by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. The incidents were all reported within a 10-mile radius of Little Falls.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect or suspects “pried open doors to enter out-buildings.” Several items were reported missing, including long guns, pistol holsters, hunting equipment such as a Missions left-handed compound bow, chainsaws, a battery charger and miscellaneous tools.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reminded residents to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately if they see any suspicious people and/or vehicles that “seem out of place.”
A suspect vehicle has been identified. It is described as a two-tone, black over gray SUV.
The cases are still under investigation. Any tips generated from the public would be greatly appreciated, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation can contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.
