The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to a pair of single-vehicle, injury accidents over the Fourth of July weekend.
At 6:32 p.m. Saturday, July 3, the sheriff's office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries on 50th Avenue, north of 20th Street, about one mile south of Upsala in Elmdale Township.
According to a written statement from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old male from Holdingford was traveling north on 50th Avenue on an ATV. For unspecified reasons, he lost control the of the ATV, entered the ditch and rolled.
He was transported by Life Link III with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Upsala Fire Department, Upsala First Response Team, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Life Link III.
At 6:47 a.m. Monday, July 5, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office was notified of a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Dove Road, near 330th Street in Scandia Valley Township.
According to a written statement, the Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 19-year-old Megan Mohler of Little Falls. The Sheriff's Office stated that she was traveling north on Dove Road when she lost control of her vehicle while attempting to navigate a sharp curve. This caused her to leave the roadway and hit a tree.
Mohler was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Scandia Valley Fire Department, Scandia Valley First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
