March 17 — A business on 150th Avenue in Little Falls reported two cases of check fraud.
March 19 — A resident on Cable Road in Little Falls reported a scam in which a caller said the resident had won $125.
March 20 — A resident on Oak Avenue in Upsala reported damage done to their vehicle tire.
March 21 — A business on Superior Avenue in Randall reported someone broke into the laundromat machines and stole money.
March 22 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported a burglary.
March 23 — A business on 205th Street in Randall reported a theft from a service truck.
March 23 — A resident on 135th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.
March 23 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported someone attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill.
March 24 — resident on Superior Avenue in Randall reported a burglary.
March 25 — A resident on Dove Road in Holdingford reported a theft.
March 25 — A resident on 330th Avenue in Foley reported a scam in which a caller said their grandson was ill and something happened and the grandson was at the courthouse needing $15,000 to be bailed out.
