April 10 — A resident on Partridge Road in Hillman reported a incident of check fraud.
April 13 — A resident Highway 25 near Pierz reported damage to property.
April 13 — A resident on Highway 25 near Pierz reported a smashed mailbox sometime overnight.
April 14 — A resident on 355th Avenue in Pierz reported a burglary, as a car pulled into their driveway and someone was in their shop.
