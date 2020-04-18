April 10 — A resident on Partridge Road in Hillman reported a incident of check fraud.

April 13 — A resident Highway 25 near Pierz reported damage to property.

April 13 — A resident on Highway 25 near Pierz reported a smashed mailbox sometime overnight.

April 14 — A resident on 355th Avenue in Pierz reported a burglary, as a car pulled into their driveway and someone was in their shop.

