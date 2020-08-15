Aug. 5 — A business on Pacific Avenue in Randall reported damage to its vending machines.

Aug. 5 — An organization on Highway 115 in Little Falls reported a rifle bullet found in a vehicle.

Aug. 6 — A resident on 153rd Street in Pierz reported a theft.

Aug. 6 — A resident on 450th Street in Holdingford reported the theft of two large raccoon traps.

Aug. 8 — A resident on Meadowlark Lane in Pierz reported damage done to their property.

Aug. 8 — A resident on Northview Drive in Pillager reported a burglary, where an ATV, air compressor, generator and kneeboard were taken.

Aug. 8 — A resident on Almond Road in Burtrum reported mailbox vandalism.

Aug. 10 — Several traffic barrels were stolen from an area of 93rd Street and 355th Avenue Pierz. They are valued at $125 each.

Aug. 10 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported a theft.

Aug. 11 — A resident on 110th Avenue and 110th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.

Aug. 11 — A resident on 63rd Street in Royalton reported damage to their property.

Aug. 12 — A resident on 30th Street and 65th Avenue in Upsala reported a theft.

Load comments