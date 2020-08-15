Aug. 5 — A business on Pacific Avenue in Randall reported damage to its vending machines.
Aug. 5 — An organization on Highway 115 in Little Falls reported a rifle bullet found in a vehicle.
Aug. 6 — A resident on 153rd Street in Pierz reported a theft.
Aug. 6 — A resident on 450th Street in Holdingford reported the theft of two large raccoon traps.
Aug. 8 — A resident on Meadowlark Lane in Pierz reported damage done to their property.
Aug. 8 — A resident on Northview Drive in Pillager reported a burglary, where an ATV, air compressor, generator and kneeboard were taken.
Aug. 8 — A resident on Almond Road in Burtrum reported mailbox vandalism.
Aug. 10 — Several traffic barrels were stolen from an area of 93rd Street and 355th Avenue Pierz. They are valued at $125 each.
Aug. 10 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported a theft.
Aug. 11 — A resident on 110th Avenue and 110th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.
Aug. 11 — A resident on 63rd Street in Royalton reported damage to their property.
Aug. 12 — A resident on 30th Street and 65th Avenue in Upsala reported a theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.