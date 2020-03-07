Feb. 27 — A resident on Beaver Road in Cushing reported a theft.
Feb. 27 — A business on Cable Road in Little Falls reported a break-in with two to three catalytic converters being stolen.
Feb. 27 — A resident on 40th Street in Bowlus reported a scam in which the resident’s parents were tricked into buying $600 worth of Amazon gift cards to release millions of dollars they had supposedly won.
Feb. 29 — A business on Highway 27 in Hillman reported a gas drive-off.
March 1 — A resident on West Fourth Street in Randall reported two handguns were stolen from the resident’s truck
March 1 — A resident reported the theft of a catalytic converter from their pickup parked at a business on Highway 10, Little Falls.
March 2 — A resident on Hilton Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a cordless Sawzall.
March 2 — A resident on 225th Avenue in Pierz reported a theft.
March 3 — A resident on Graystone Turn in Randall reported a theft.
