Feb. 27 — A resident on Beaver Road in Cushing reported a theft.

Feb. 27 — A business on Cable Road in Little Falls reported a break-in with two to three catalytic converters being stolen.

Feb. 27 — A resident on 40th Street in Bowlus reported a scam in which the resident’s parents were tricked into buying $600 worth of Amazon gift cards to release millions of dollars they had supposedly won.

Feb. 29 — A business on Highway 27 in Hillman reported a gas drive-off.

March 1 — A resident on West Fourth Street in Randall reported two handguns were stolen from the resident’s truck

March 1 — A resident reported the theft of a catalytic converter from their pickup parked at a business on Highway 10, Little Falls.

March 2 — A resident on Hilton Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a cordless Sawzall.

March 2 — A resident on 225th Avenue in Pierz reported a theft.

March 3 — A resident on Graystone Turn in Randall reported a theft.

