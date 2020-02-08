Jan. 28 — A resident on Nature Road in Royalton reported a scam in which someone called stating they were with Minnesota Power and that money was owed by the resident to the power company.

Feb. 1 — A resident on 70th Avenue in Little Falls reported a scam.

Feb. 5 — A bank on Highway 27, Pierz, reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill.

Feb. 5 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported damage done to their property.

Feb. 5 — A resident on 350th Avenue in Pierz reported a burglary.

