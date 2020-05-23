May 14 — A resident on Birch Street in Royalton reported three stolen solar lights from their yard.

May 14 — A resident on 78th Street in Hillman reported a stolen grease gun out of a combine.

May 15 — A resident on Fourth Street in Swanville reported a scam.

May 16 — A resident on 120th Avenue in Bowlus reported a scam.

May 16 — A resident on Jewel Road in Little Falls reported the theft of fuel from his fuel tank, but later reported that the tank had just vapor locked and the fuel was still there.

May 18 — A resident on Shamineau Drive in Motley reported a scam.

May 18 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported the theft of a welder.

May 19 — A resident on Angelina Drive in Little Falls reported a scam where someone called an elderly individual and stated that they had won “big money” and would come to the residence at a certain day and time, but did not show.

Load comments