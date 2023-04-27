Morrison County Sheriff’s Department Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 19 — FedEx called about a lady possibly being scammed because she had sent out multiple packages with a large amount of money inside, all around the United States.April 19 — A resident on 138th Street in Little Falls reported four-wheelers tearing up ditches.April 20 — A resident on West Shamineau Drive in Motley reported someone had stolen some patio blocks from their cabin.April 20 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.April 22 — A resident on 63rd Street and 260th Avenue in Pierz reported damaged to their property.April 22 — A resident on 260th Street in Cushing reported a burglary.April 22 — A resident on 120th Avenue in Bowlus reported a theft.April 22 — A resident on 130th Avenue in Little Falls reported a burglary.April 23 — Signs on 203rd Street and 275th Avenue in Pierz were reported as stolen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Kestner set for omnibus in alleged theft from Swanville Lions Club Siegler pleads 'not guilty' to theft from Animal Humane Society Little Falls man hurt after crashing pickup into tree Royalton High School names top 10 honor students of Class of 2023 Data request for teacher’s emails costs Little Falls school district $10,800 E-Editions Morrison County Record Apr 23, 2023 0 Online Poll If you’ve put away your winter clothes, have you taken them out again? You voted: I put them away, but I refuse to take them out again. I got out my winter jacket again. I never put my winter clothes away -- just rearrange them in the -- closet. I live in Minnesota, after all. Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.