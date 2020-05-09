April 21 — A resident on Great River Road in Bowlus reported a fraudulent charge on their credit card.
April 22 — A resident on Jewel Road in Little Falls reported a burglary.
April 24 — A resident on Dove Road in Little Falls reported the theft of eight seed boxes and eight soybean seed meters, valued at $3,000 to $4,000.
April 24 — A resident on Bear Road in Cushing reported the back door had been pried open at Angler’s Corner.
April 25 — A resident on 235th Avenue and 193rd Street in Pierz reported damage done to their property by drivers of ATVs.
April 25 — A resident on 83rd Street in Hillman reported a suspicious vehicle that was found to be stolen out of Savage.
April 29 — A resident on Highway 115 in Randall reported possible mail tampering.
April 30 — A business on Highway 27 in Swanville reported the theft of pull tabs from storage.
May 1 — A resident on 110th Street, Little Falls, reported their blue address sign was knocked over.
May 1 — A resident on 133rd Street, Little Falls reported the theft of three cameras off their house.
May 2 — A resident on 83rd Street, Hillman, reported a burglary.
May 3 — A resident on Channel Point Drive, Hillman, reported the theft of a Garmin GPS unit from a pontoon.
May 4 — A business on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
May 4 — A resident on Highway 25, Pierz, reported damage to their property.
May 4 — A resident on Haven Drive, Little Falls reported a scam where they received a letter in the mail that requested their student loan information.
May 4 — A resident on Thomas Drive, Little Falls reported damage to property after someone egged the residence.
May 5 — A resident on 110th Street, Little Falls, reported that several outbuildings on a property they owned appeared to have been gone through.
May 6 — A resident on 40th Street near Bowlus reported a scam where someone called and said they needed a cashier’s check, and would give them cash back.
