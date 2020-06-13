June 4 — A resident on Superior Avenue in Randall reported a case of fraud in which someone she was dating had cashed her stimulus check.

June 8 — A resident on Basswood Avenue in Burtrum reported a money order scam.

June 8 — A resident on 170th Avenue in Little Falls reported a scam where someone called claiming to be AT&T/Direct TV, and they sent them $1,725 in eBay cards.

June 8 — A resident on 102nd Avenue in Little Falls reported an identity theft.

June 9 — A resident on Dove Road in Cushing reported a burglary.

June 9 — A resident on Walnut Avenue in Holdingford reported that someone had tried to use their info to try and get unemployment benefits.

June 9 — A resident on Autumn Road in Long Prairie reported the possible theft of a dog.

