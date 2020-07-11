June 22 — A resident on 80th Avenue in Little Falls reported damage to their property.
June 23 — A resident on 50th Avenue in Little Falls reported someone forged their name on court documents.
June 23 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported the theft of a camper trailer taken sometime over the past weekend.
June 24 — A resident on 110th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.
June 27 — A resident on Birch Street in Royalton reported someone damaged his Trump flag.
June 28 — A resident on Great River Road reported a burglary. A game camera had captured a vehicle and plate number.
June 29 — A business on Ginger Road reported someone had gone through their trucks and had stolen approximately $1,000 worth of equipment.
June 29 — A resident on Harvest Road reported a theft.
June 29 —A resident on Lake Camile Drive in Randall reported someone had siphoned five gallons of gas from their vehicle.
June 30 —A business on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported a gas drive off.
June 30 — A resident on Hillton Road reported the theft of a boat motor.
July 1 — A resident on 190th Avenue reported their trailer parked on their property had been broken into, and a 5,000 watt generator, yellow tent and spray paint was stolen.
July 1 — A resident on Ringold Road in Hillman reported their boat had been damaged.
July 1 — A resident on Quest Road in Pierz reported that someone passed him, gave him the finger and may have cracked his windshield.
July 4 — A resident on 260th Street in Cushing reported someone stole his Trump 2020 banner off a hay bale on his property.
July 5 — A resident on 213th Street in Little Falls reported damage to pine trees on their property. It had appeared someone left the roadway and drove along a row of pine trees, causing small branches to break off.
July 6 — A resident on 83rd Street in Pierz reported a scam.
July 6 — A resident on 320th Avenue in Pierz reported a scam from a caller who stated he was with the federal government. The caller got angry and hung up, when the resident asked which agency they were with.
July 8 —A resident on 160th avenue in Little Falls reported someone drove through their yard.
