June 11 — A resident on 450th Street in Bowlus reported that someone used her Social Security Number to file an unemployment claim.
June 12 — A resident on 100th Avenue in Holdingford reported the theft of a Ford truck and an ABU gooseneck trailer.
June 12 — A resident on 173rd Street in Pierz reported the theft of a car and a moped.
June 13 — A resident on 270th Street in Cushing reported a possible scam.
June 14 — A resident on Bear Road in Cushing reported the theft of a vehicle.
June 14 — A resident on Fourth Street in Randall reported the rear window of their truck and passenger window of their van were smashed.
June 15 — A resident on 133rd Street in Little Falls reported the theft of a 14-foot dump trailer and an SK 800 ditch witch.
June 16 — A resident on 123rd Street in Pierz reported a scam in which a person claiming to be a DOT compliance company needed money to update a USDOT number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.