June 11 — A resident on 450th Street in Bowlus reported that someone used her Social Security Number to file an unemployment claim.

June 12 — A resident on 100th Avenue in Holdingford reported the theft of a Ford truck and an ABU gooseneck trailer.

June 12 — A resident on 173rd Street in Pierz reported the theft of a car and a moped.

June 13 — A resident on 270th Street in Cushing reported a possible scam.

June 14 — A resident on Bear Road in Cushing reported the theft of a vehicle.

June 14 — A resident on Fourth Street in Randall reported the rear window of their truck and passenger window of their van were smashed.

June 15 — A resident on 133rd Street in Little Falls reported the theft of a 14-foot dump trailer and an SK 800 ditch witch.

June 16 — A resident on 123rd Street in Pierz reported a scam in which a person claiming to be a DOT compliance company needed money to update a USDOT number.

